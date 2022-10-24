A Laurel man was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Hunter Seefried was convicted, along with his father Kevin, in June for felony obstruction of an official proceeding (the Electoral College vote), and four misdemeanors including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
Hunter was acquitted on three other charges.
Widely published photographs showed Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and Hunter Seefried, then 22, entered the building through a broken window.
Hunter Seefried will be placed on one year of supervised release after his prison term, and must also pay $2,000 in restitution.
According to federal officials, more than 880 people have been arrested in nearly every state for participating in the January 6 riot, with over 270 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Kevin Seefried is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2023.