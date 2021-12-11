Laurel's Javier White and Kylse Wilson each rushed for two touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed their school's first football title since 1991 with a 28-14 victory over Saint Elizabeth in the inaugural DIAA Class 1A Championship Game.
Saint Elizabeth struck first on Brett Smick's touchdown pass to Chris Caracter from 26 yards out.
Laurel's 57-yard response took just over two minutes, as Javier White scored from 6 yards away, but a missed conversation kept Saint ELizabeth ahead 8-6.
It stayed that way until the final minute of the first half, when Omari'Yon Cannon intercepted a Saint Elizabeth pass, and on the next play White scored from 28 yards away and again on the conversion to give Laurel a 14-8 edge at halftime.
Saint Elizabeth would muff a punt snap on their first drive of the third quarter, and Laurel's next play was a 3-yard touchdown run by superback Wilson to jump ahead 21-8.
Laurel took advantage of a fumble in the fourth quarter, going on a 73-yard drive that ended with Wilson trotting home from 8 yards away, and despite Caracter's second touchdown catch from Smick, Saint Elizabeth could not respond.
White finished with 106 rushing yards for Laurel, who won their first title since 1991, as Delaware split football into three divisions for the first time in state history.
Their defense held Quasim Benson to 46 rushing yards on 25 carries, including just 9 rushing yards in the second half.