A staff member's encounter with a traveler to a country of concern has led the Laurel School District downstate to cancel classes this Thursday and Friday.
Superintendent Dr. Shawn Larrimore said in a Facebook post late Wednesday that the school district was acting out of an abundance of caution and that schools would be deep-cleaned during those two days. Laurel schools are tentatively scheduled to reopen Monday March 16th.
According to Larrimore, the staff member and the traveler to a Level-3 country have experienced no symptoms and are in good health. Although the Division of Public Health advised that schools did not need to close, the Laurel district took the action to shut down schools and cancel all extracurricular activities.
"We make this choice to be transparent, proactive, and fully protective of our students, staff, and community, and we hope to have your support in this decision," Larrimore said in the statement.