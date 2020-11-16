Students in the Laurel School District will return to a virtual-only learning model for two weeks following a series of COVID cases among members of their school community over the past week.
Since Thursday, Laurel School District officials have announced four students at Laurel Middle School, two students at Laurel Elementary School, and a staff member each at Laurel Elementary and High Schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the case of one of the Laurel Middle School students announced Monday, November 16, that student had direct contact with 48 individuals including bus-riders, teachers, support staff, and administrators.
In a letter to the community, Dr. Shawn Larrimore apologized that he had to take the closure option.
"This decision was not made lightly, and I certainly understand that it may cause great frustration and disruption to some our families’ schedules. For that I am sorry. But, again, The Laurel School District must continue to keep the wellbeing and safety of our students and staff at the forefront of our decision-making during this pandemic."
It is unclear if the decision will affect athletics at Laurel High School. The school's website still lists games for their football, field hockey, and soccer teams.
Laurel's decision mirrors a call recently made by the Colonial School District to suspend their in-person education until after Thanksgiving break. Sussex Tech and Woodbridge have closed their campuses at various times due to COVID cases, as well.