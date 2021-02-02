"We're really peeling back the onion, looking underneath the rock."
That's how state Rep. Franklin Cooke (D-New Castle) describes the delicate and sensitive, but vital work being done by the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force and its accompanying subgroups.
Since the task force was established as a primary objective of the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus's Justice for All agenda in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Cooke, a retired New Castle County police officer, said he and other task force members have spent a lot of time listening.
"We've got to listen to our teens; we've got to listen to our young adults and let them have a say--it's very important that they have a say, and that we be good listeners, good hearers of what the community is saying," he told WDEL. "I really believe that the police departments have been learning from the community or the advocates and vice versa."
Cooke touted efforts by police departments to be more transparent, including publicly releasing policies surrounding use of force and other policing strategies. A key "takeaway" in a 17-page interim report, recently released by the task force, revealed that the community wants to be involved in police hiring and training processes.
"This is where I'm saying that the community not only just needs empowerment, just be able to relate and also go hand-in-hand with the police department in training," he said. "It's very, very, very, very important that some of the people in the communities that we serve look like me, look like you, and look like everybody."
"We've got to look at this wholesome--so everybody is involved--especially the community and the advocates so we can be transparent and hold accountability to police departments throughout the state."
Other recommendations included in the report center around universal police training, public surveys on policing, and a deeper examination into existing racial bias through better data collection and analysis on all stops, frisks, searches, summons and arrests.
As the task force puts together final recommendations there won't be a one-size-fits all approach since Delaware's 48 police agencies have varying staffing and resources, but you can expect to see enhanced training requirements in mental health and de-escalation. They're also closely examining implementation of civilian review boards and potential changes to the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, which shields officers from public scrutiny in investigations into use of force and potential disciplinary outcomes.
"We're looking at the database...on law enforcement officers, the disciplinary actions...we're looking at decertification of police officers and how we make sure that the public knows who's been decertified," said Cooke.
A final report could be issued in the spring with possible legislation to go before the 151st General Assembly, but Cooke cautioned these efforts and resulting reforms, though time-sensitive, won't be rushed.
"So many things are going on in the General Assembly and so many things are going on throughout the state and in the country. I always say this is a turtle race--it's not the hare who gets done the fastest--because I really believe this is very, very sensitive and we have more really really, peel back the onion, look under the rock on these issues, especially with transparency and accountability," he said. "I don't want to push this through. I want to make sure it has empowerment it has teeth, and it's helping out our community along with helping out our police department."
Read the full interim report: