A subcommittee of the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force heard from an expert who suggested that improving community relations between police and their communities starts with training.
The Workforce Development Subcommittee heard from Michael Becar of the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
He told the group that the approach each officer takes to his or her job often affects the outcome of every police interaction with the public.
"I could go into a situation, and depending on what sergeant came in to back me up, I could tell you if that situation would escalate or not. Just based on that individual and how he approached the situation, his demeanor, his attitude. That's why we're trying to teach police officers the empathy."
Becar said that there was often a "warrior" approach in department training, but then switching to a "guardian" system also had flaws.
"Officers were going out with that mindset that everyone was against them, everyone was the enemy. Then they got criticized that 'you are training a bunch of pansies that aren't going to take any action,' and that's not the case. That's why you have to be very careful with the terms."
Instead, he said police organizations should be focused in other areas.
"Academies across the nations are really gearing up on constitutional law, community relations, how to blend in with the community, and work with the community, racial awareness and bias training."
Becar also said he's seeing a national trend towards police being asked to do more social worker type activities, but said squads would be better served to get help from the health community, similar to New Castle County's Behavioral Health Unit.
"You take a social worker, or a person who is skilled in that area, they have had years of training. A police officer might get 2, 4, or 8 hours of training, that's nothing."
Becar said one problem is that as law enforcement agencies around the country look to find solutions to improve their forces, what they find is that why many of them have common goals, there is almost no consensus on how to exactly reach that point from state-to-state.
"We have 50 academies doing the same thing 50 different ways. When you look at each one of their mandated hours it will be different. It will be different hours for each one of those topics."
