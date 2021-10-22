Two state representatives have drafted a bipartisan resolution that calls on Governor John Carney to remove indicted State Auditor Kathy McGuiness from office upon the approval of two-thirds of all members elected to the General Assembly.
In the resolution, state Reps. Michael Smith and Madinah Wilson-Anton said McGuiness, who was indicted on felony counts of theft, witness intimidation, and official misconduct earlier this month, has "abrogated the public's faith in her ability to perform her role of safeguarding the public from government fraud, waste, and abuse; and whereas, as long as she is connected to the Office of the State Auditor, the office will be unable to operate effectively and with the full faith of the public."
Smith, a Republican, and Wilson-Anton, a Democrat, are asking that the resolution be heard in the House when lawmakers meet in a special session to vote on the redistricting bill on Nov. 1, 2021.
Previously, House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach) had said redistricting will be the only item on the agenda. Neither House nor Senate leadership immediately responded to WDEL's request for comment.
In a letter accompanying the resolution, Smith and Wilson-Anton wrote:
"We speak for our constituents. The Auditor has been asked by House and Senate leadership to temporarily step down while the court process unfolds. She has refused to do so. We have a responsibility by our constituents, and we respectfully request this resolution be heard in the interest of the public trust."
Wilson-Anton, in an interview with WDEL called this an "extraordinary circumstance" and hopes the resolution will be permitted to be heard.
"I think it's in the interest of all Delawareans...our constituents, they trust us to do what's right," Wilson-Anton told WDEL. "I went to community meetings just this week, and one of my constitutions said to me, 'We need to have her out of office; this is totally unacceptable.' So we're just hoping that the Speaker is listening and agrees with us, and we'll see what happens."
Smith echoed similar sentiments.
"I would say this is an extenuating circumstance that should be allowed to be heard, and I will advocate to him privately that he do so, and I'm hoping that my other colleagues will as well," said Smith in an interview with WDEL. "I think it was important that members of both parties showed that not only is due process something that means a lot to us as a governing body, so is public trust. I'm hoping that my colleagues, if given the chance to vote, will vote their conscience and vote their districts. Because I can tell you over the past week that I've gone to many community meetings and many events, and I haven't gone to one where this wasn't brought up very first thing, and people asked why something that hasn't been done."
Wilson-Anton also reiterated this step is pivotal to preserving public trust.
"Through the course of this case unfolding, we are hearing allegations of multiple accounts of different people who work there being whistleblowers, and it's important that we protect whistleblowers, and that we have a proceeding of this case that's just and fair for everyone involved, and it's really not possible for us to have that. If anyone who works for the auditor has the fear that she could return to that office and be their supervisor again, and in the interest of justice and the public trust in our institutions, I think this is really necessary."
WDEL has reached out to Gov. Carney's office for comment. Previously, Governor John Carney stopped short of saying McGuiness should step aside or resign, noting the investigation is ongoing.
"Obviously, what's been alleged is very concerning, and we'll see what...we see from the investigation from here on out," said the governor. "I think that's a decision that she has to make with respect to that. Obviously, she has staff that do the work of the office--it's important work," he told WDEL shortly after the indictment was announced.
Neither Wilson-Anton nor Smith said they've had discussions with the governor on this matter, but Smith said as the leader of the state, he should make this call.
"I think he should call on her to take a leave of absence. Hopefully, she will take him up on that offer...if she does not, and she continues down this path, then I think it is up to the governor, and if he doesn't do it, then the General Assembly to do our job to maintain the public integrity of the office," said Smith. "In any other role, in any other position, if she was not elected, she would have been asked to take a leave of absence already, and in most cases, unpaid or paid, but it would have already been required. You can't have public trust in this office when some of the charges are regarding money and whistleblowers and still think that you're going to be able to adequately do the job for the state."
Both leadership in the House and Senate have asked McGuiness to step aside pending the unfolding of the criminal case, but through attorney Steve Wood, she's refused.
"She firmly rejects the calls for her resignation or leave of absence and will continue to do the job that she was elected to do," said Wood in an email.
Wood did not immediately respond to WDEL's request for comment on the newly drafted resolution.
McGuiness, who hasn't made any public statements herself since the indictment, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and through Wood, proclaimed her innocence.
It's believed McGuiness is the first elected official to be indicted while still in office.
The other avenue for McGuiness' removal is through impeachment by the General Assembly, a rarely, if ever tested power. Neither Wilson-Anton nor Smith favor that process.
"Personally, I think that route is a little more chaotic. We don't have the procedures and processes in place to actually make that happen since it's never been done before," said Wilson-Anton. "We've seen it play out on the national stage multiple times. Impeachment proceedings...can be like a circus, and we are entrusted by our constituents to do the business of the state, efficiently, effectively, and at this point I think at this point this whole thing has become a distraction. It's an embarrassment to a lot of us who are in office, and we just need to get moving on and getting back to work," said Wilson-Anton.
"That becomes a trial and a different process, which then could become a circus, quite honestly. This is a direct route in order to do so, calling on the top leader of our state to hold another leader accountable," said Smith. "This just seemed like the more direct route that wouldn't be a spectacle or circus to maintain public integrity of the office and also give her due process."