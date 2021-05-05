For state Senator Sarah McBride, the quest to provide all Delaware workers with paid family and medical leave is personal.
She saw the importance of paid leave policies when her then-future husband, Andrew, was diagnosed with cancer.
"In order for him to survive, I had to be there by his side, helping him eat, bathe, dress his wounds, even helping him breathe," she said. "Then when he received the news that his cancer was terminal, paid leave policies allowed me to care for him in his final weeks...and marry him just a few days before he died...I was lucky to be able to be there with him and for him. So many Delawareans aren't as lucky."
With too many Delawareans struggling to make ends meet while suffering through an illness or caring for a new child, McBride was moved to effect change.
"The status quo is not only unsustainable, it is cruel," she said.
Wednesday, May 5, she introduced Senate Bill 1, the Healthy Delaware Families Act which would provide up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave to most Delaware workers. Workers would be eligible to receive up to 80% of their current wages or a maximum of $900 per week.
"[This is] legislation that lies at both the heart of our current economic crisis and our budding economic recovery. Over the last year, we've seen the indignity of families forced to give up their income in the face of an illness; we've seen the challenges of balancing work and caring for a child. While COVID spread, we recognize that protecting our families and our lives should not result in working people losing their livelihood," she said.
McBride, a Democrat new to the state legislature this year, who represents Claymont and part of Wilmington, said an emergency COVID-related paid leave program kept families afloat and people alive, but something permanent is needed.
"Whether a person is facing COVID or cancer, a global health crisis or an individual health crisis, no one should be forced to choose between their job and their family. No one should be forced to choose between their paycheck and their health."
House Majority Leader Val Longhurst (D-Bear) called this legislation transformational.
"It's difficult enough and tough to plan life let alone an emergency. It's also unlawful to discriminate, deny, or force workers to make decisions that could jeopardize their health, their family, or anything else unimaginable," she said. "Too many families cannot afford to miss a mortgage payment or go into financial ruins."
She recalled her own experience 20 years ago as a new mother.
"Trying to save my vacation and sick time because my job did not offer any family leave. At a time that should have been the most exciting time of my life, I was saddled with what will I do? How will I meet my financial needs? That stressful and bad place to be is mentally challenging."
How paid family and medical leave is paid for
The paid family and medical leave program would be paid for through automatic payroll contributions of less than 1%. The .08% weekly payroll deduction would be split between an employer and the employee. Businesses with less than 20 employees would not have to pay the employer share, or the .04% contribution; however, their workers would still benefit from the program if and when they need it.
The bill will have a fiscal note attached to it, however, those costs aren't yet known. There will be a one-time cost for the state to set up the program, but contributions will fund both the administration of the program and the benefit going forward.
"We're confident there's more than enough to dispense the benefits that will be required," she said in describing the formula.
In order to pass, the bill will require a three-fifths majority in both chambers because it creates a new fee.
"With more and more large employers providing this benefit, a paid family and medical leave insurance program will level the playing field for small businesses that would otherwise struggle to provide this benefit on their own," said McBride.
Individuals must have earned at least $3,000 in wages within the state of Delaware in order to access the monetary benefit of up to 80% of their wages or a maximum of $900 weekly. The benefit is accessible to both full-time and part-time workers; however, employees must work for an employer for 120 days in order to access employment protections like being able to return to their position after leave and maintaining health insurance through leave.
For example, if a person who has a baby in March of 2024 and uses the full 12 weeks of paid parental leave, they could access an additional six weeks of leave in the same year, if they experience a separate qualifying event like a serious medical illness or they must care for an elderly parent. Those circumstances, McBride described as "rare." A qualifying medical event also must accompany a doctor's note stating how long leave is required. In cases of serious illness, up to 12 weeks of leave can be taken intermittently.
Some large private employers, like ChristianaCare and Sallie Mae, that already provide this benefit or a similar benefit can opt-out of the state-administered program.
"We will allow them to opt out of the state insurance program in whole or in part so long as they offer their employees benefits of equal generosity at no greater cost to their employee than what the state-administered plan offers," said McBride.
Governor John Carney signed a parental leave policy into law for state workers in 2018. The policy, which went into effect in 2019, offers up to 12 weeks of time off to workers who've been employed by the state for at least a year. Jon Starkey, a spokesman for the governor, said the governor looks forward to conversations about expanding the program.
"Expanding the program -- and expanding it into the private sector -- is more complex. Getting it right will require conversations with businesses, small and large, that will be required to pay for the new benefit," said Starkey.
Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) called the legislation a compassionate solution that doubles as smart economic policy.
"These concepts are not mutually exclusive. The best ideas and most impactful legislation accomplish both simultaneously....it will make life easier for thousands of Delawareans and give our state and businesses a competitive advantage when it comes to attracting young working families just as we enter the post-pandemic economy. It is the right policy for Delaware at exactly the right, most pressing time," he said.
Nine states and Washington D.C. have passed similar family and medical leave insurance programs. If passed in Delaware, contributions for the program would begin in 2023 with benefits becoming accessible in 2024.
"The Healthy Delawareans Act would ensure an necessary support system for Delawareans when they need it most providing up to 12 weeks of paid leave for parents bonding with a new child, patients seeking critical care, families caring for a sick loved one, military families adjusting to deployment, or survivors of domestic violence seeking safety and security," said McBride.