A controversial bill that would allow the city of Wilmington to acquire long-standing vacant or abandoned properties that aren't being maintained is on hold.
Wilmington lawmakers who were supporting House Bill 458 said the legislation will not be considered this session.
The group, including Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Rep. Stephanie T. Bolden, Sen. Darius Brown, Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, and Sen. Sarah McBride, issued a joint statement Thursday afternoon saying that while they all agree something must be done on this issue, there were too many questions, concerns, and misunderstanding about what this legislation permits.
So they've agreed to hold the bill this session while continuing the dialogue with neighborhoods and community leaders throughout the city of Wilmington.