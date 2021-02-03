"I want to congratulate you on the improvements that you've made in that office, it is refreshing and I'll leave it at that," state Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) said to state Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence. "I do have a couple of questions in there--well, ones I'm being asked--I need a defined answer here: Who manufactured our voting machines?"

During Albence's presentation to the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday requesting a half-percent increase in their FY 2022 budget--keeping it to just under the $6.7 million range--Lawson took the opportunity to grill the commissioner on specifics about Delaware's voting procedures and mechanics, answers to which Lawson said his constituents were demanding.

The answer to Lawson's initial query on who manufactures the state's voting machines was: "ES&S, Election Systems and Software, and that is a company based in Omaha, Nebraska."

The senator then wanted to know if the company was a subsidiary of Dominion--a voting systems company repeatedly falsely accused of election fraud which has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani--which Albence explained it was not, and was instead a "completely separate company." He also detailed how the system used proprietary software provided as part of the package when purchasing the machines.

"So they have all the equipment--meaning the election voting machines, absentee tabulation equipment, as well as the supporting system that we use, and voter registration and the quality management system. So it's all in the ES&S package, if you will."

The machines, Albence explained, can not be connected to the internet as a requirement. Election results appearing online this year after the polls closed, though, saw a bit of a delay. Lawson needed Albence to explain why it took so long for the certified results and the voting history update to appear on the state's tracking websites--legacy sites Albence said during his presentation he'd like to consolidate in an effort to centralize content and formatting.

"It took a little bit longer than normal because we had to account for all the vote-by-mail ballots that came in on Election Day. There were a large number that came in that we had to process that day, and we did," the commissioner said.

He added the process for updating didn't take a significantly longer time than in most previous years.

"[The] voting history update has traditionally taken three to six weeks to update because there's some other processes that we have to do to update the records as well. We finished it just under three weeks," Albence said. "Normally, in recent years it's been closer to three to four weeks before we update it. In the past, the difference is that voters...haven't had the tools that exist in the current version of iVote to see their voting history reflected. And that's what that timeframe was, but normally it is about three weeks, so we were actually within the normal timeframe. But I understand exactly what you mean, and we were trying to communicate with folks and certainly answer any questions that were out there."

That delay, this year in particular, seemed to cause some concern among Lawson's constituents who feared their casted ballot might be in jeopardy.

"There were a lot of concerns that the votes are counted immediately, yet they're not counted that they voted," Lawson said. "I got a tremendous amount of calls on this."

There were also questions from Lawson on how the state handles its ballot counting from mail-in-voting, which Albence said increased eight-fold in the previous year from what the department would typically see. Governor John Carney announced in his State of the State address that he'd move to have the state institute vote-by-mail permanently, and Albence explained a part of his increased budget request as seeing how the increase in demand this previous election cycle would demand more funding in the immediate future, should that attempt pass.

Specifically, the senator wanted to know how those votes are certified beyond the name of the mailer and the ballot cast being separated.

"Once we check the ballot in and confirm that it is complete, that it is sealed, that the oath on the envelope is signed, the ballots are immediately separated from the envelope and are never joined with them again, to maintain voter anonymity, so we never know how anyone votes," Albence said.

Because of that separation, Albence explained even though the envelopes are kept, securely, with elections records, the separation means not even an audit of existing documents could ever show for which candidate a voter cast their ballot.

Lawson sounded disappointed that the process couldn't be checked to confirm ballots were cast as intended.

"So you're caught between a rock and a hard spot of validating," Lawson said. "Being able to do an audit and also keeping the privacy intact."

Albence also broke down how the Electronic Records Information Center (ERIC) allows the Department of Elections to weed through its voter rolls to deal with voters who were previously registered in Delaware but have since needed a modification to their presence for any number of reasons.

In terms of financing, Albence is looking to allocate more of the department's money to buffing up technology, including addressing issues where there was a high voter turnout in Sussex County, but limited access to voting machines.

"The funds that we have for reapportionment are primarily for the technology pieces that we will need and equipment for mapping, etcetera," he said. "It's definitely, definitely a high priority and on the radar specifically, in all areas, but especially in Sussex because we know many of those facilities need to be expanded, given the conditional growth."

The federal Help America Vote Act awarded Delaware more than $3 million with a required 20% match from the state that will be used on election security enhancements that Albence said would need to be addressed in the future. Those items include physical hardware and systems updates--like security cameras, badge access doors, event logging, and physical security at elections offices--as well as increasing cybersecurity--for things like web protections, upgraded firewalls, and continuous vulnerability detection.