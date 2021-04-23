A federal court judge tossed a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against New Castle County by a former county police officer, who said she was fired while injured on the job and pregnant.
Melissa Clemons alleged then second-in-command Lt. Col. Quinton Watson placed her on a "hit list" after he found out she was pregnant. She claims she and other women were directly targeted for termination by Watson. Further, Clemons had been on workers compensation leave, prior to her pregnancy, because she'd been injured on the job during motorcycle training. She was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome--something so rare, she had to seek treatment at Johns Hopkins.
U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika dismissed the case, earlier this month, on several grounds, including failure to show that New Castle County maintained a policy or custom that caused a violation of her constitutional rights. In court documents, Clemons refers to both Watson and Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips as "policy makers."
"Plaintiff alleges that NCC 'has a custom and policy which permits it to begin termination proceedings against female officers earlier than NCC begins termination proceedings against male officers.' Plaintiff alleges that Defendant Watson, a Lieutenant Colonel, was a 'policymaker' for NCC and that he “implemented this policy and custom.” Plaintiff also claims that 'Defendant Phillips was the Chief Human Resources Officer for NCC' and was therefore a 'policymaker.'"
Judge Noreika determined neither were policymakers and called allegations of a "hit list" "informal."
In the context of Plaintiff’s factual allegations, however, any such 'hit list' appears to be informal, and, in any event, was a far cry from Defendant Watson 'issu[ing] an official proclamation, policy, or edict' – particularly in light of the fact that Plaintiff failed to identify a single officer on said list (other than allegedly her) who was subjected to any adverse employment action."
Further, Judge Noreika determined that Clemons' failed to prove discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Delaware Persons with Disabilities Employment Protections Act claim--noting one specific aspect "doomed her claims."
"Although Plaintiff pleaded...that she 'believed she would soon be able to return to work if she was granted the additional time off and that she 'would have been able to perform the essential functions of her job had she been given additional leave' it is Plaintiff’s continued failure to plead more than conclusory allegations that dooms her claims.'
First, Plaintiff has again only pleaded that she 'believed' that she would be able to return to work if she was granted additional leave. Plaintiff not only fails to allege facts supporting that 'belief,' she does not allege that she actually would have been or was in fact able to return to work on March 13, 2017. Nor does Plaintiff allege that she communicated to her employer, either in her January 13, 2017 leave request or otherwise, that she would be able to return to work on March 13, 2017 or that, if granted additional leave, she would be able to perform the duties of her job on some near-future date certain. A request for additional leave after fifteen months, with no indication of a likely or probable return date, was not a request for 'reasonable accommodation.'"
It's unclear whether they may appeal. Clemons' attorney Michele Allen didn't respond to a request for comment.
New Castle County Chief Administrative Officer Vanessa Phillips said the federal court's decision speaks for itself.
"Every single claim made by the former New Castle County police officer over the last four years has been considered, and then dismissed, by impartial experts in the state and federal government," she said.
A separate lawsuit, filed by six current and former New Castle County police officers, which remains in litigation. alleges the county served as a "safe haven" for Watson, who they said was a "serial sexual predator."
Watson was placed on administrative leave in 2018 as the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced and retired during that time.
The results of investigations into Watson remain a secret, with several of WDEL's Freedom of Information requests denied in the matter, due to the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBR).
In response to police killings across the country, social justice and civil rights advocates are pushing for lawmakers to amend LEOBR, which shields police from public scrutiny in investigations, before the end of this legislative session on June 30, 2021.
Read Judge Noreika's full opinion: