A lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court seeks to force a local hospital to use a controversial treatment for COVID-19.
David DeMarco, 54, of Brandywine Hundred was hospitalized with COVID-19 on September 7, 2021, according to a complaint filed on September 17, 2021. Since being hospitalized, he's not responded to various treatments including anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and steroid drugs administered at Wilmington Hospital, the complaint claims.
An attorney for the DeMarcos, Ted Kittila, told WDEL Monday that DeMarco was moved to home hospice care Sunday, but has since been transferred back to the ICU, where he's been intubated with mechanical ventilation. He did not answer whether DeMarco was vaccinated against COVID-19.
Prior to intubation, his deteriorating condition forced his wife, Maryellen DeMarco, to search for alternative treatments.
That's where she found ivermectin. Following a detailed conversation, Maryellen DeMarco was able to obtain a prescription for the deworming drug from Dr. Adam Brownstein, a family doctor in Milton, the complaint said.
Ivermectin is not a Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for COVID-19 in either humans or animals. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health has also determined that there's currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19, according to a CDC health advisory. The American Medical Association is also against prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID-19.
ChristianaCare has refused to administer the treatment, prompting Maryellen DeMarco to file the lawsuit.
In a statement, ChristianaCare cited the above health agencies' opposition to ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. They also told WDEL they're committed to providing high-quality, safe care to all of our patients, based on science and clinical best practice.
"ChristianaCare is not using ivermectin in the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 because the science and data do not support its use," said Chief Physician Executive Dr. Ken L. Silverstein. "Our treatment providers including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others are compassionate, skilled clinical leaders, and we fully support and stand behind their treatment recommendations. We have been caring for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic, and we have continued to stay at the forefront of therapies and treatments that have proven successful in battling this disease."
But the DeMarcos argue ivermectin could be their last hope.
"Unless this court orders the hospital to administer the treatment, Mrs. DeMarco will not be able to have the treatment delivered to Mr. DeMarco or have the hospital administer the treatment. Without the treatment, both Mr. and Mrs. DeMarco fear that Mr. DeMarco will not survive," the complaint said.
Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn denied the DeMarcos' request for emergency relief that would have immediately directed the hospital to administer the treatment. But she will allow the case to go forward on an expedited timeline.
"We understand the court's ruling and know she gave it thorough consideration," Kittila told WDEL. "The court did grant our motion to expedite, so depending on whether the move to hospice occurs will determine how we proceed next week in the court."
Since the move to hospice occurred, but resulted in a re-hospitalization, Kittila couldn't comment further on next steps.
The DeMarcos' lawsuit isn't unique. Similar lawsuits have been filed across the country. Last week, a judge in Kentucky ruled against a registered nurse who wanted her husband to be treated with ivermectin, according to The Washington Post.
However, a judge in Ohio ordered a hospital in that state to administer ivermectin, The Washington Post reported. That order was then overturned on appeal, according to a report in Business Insider.
Ivermectin has emerged as a popular possible treatment for COVID-19 among conservatives and some doctors. It's also led some to seek out the animal version of the parasitic dewormer that's led to a rash of poison control calls nationwide.
That prompted the CDC to issue a health advisory in August amid the rapid increase in ivermectin prescriptions and reports of severe illness associated with using the products.
"In 2021, poison control centers across the U.S. received a three-fold increase in the number of calls for human exposures to ivermectin in January 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic baseline. In July 2021, ivermectin calls have continued to sharply increase, to a five-fold increase from baseline. These reports are also associated with increased frequency of adverse effects and emergency department/hospital visits. In some cases, people have ingested ivermectin-containing products purchased without a prescription, including topical formulations and veterinary products. Veterinary formulations intended for use in large animals such as horses, sheep, and cattle...can be highly concentrated and result in overdoses when used by humans. Animal products may also contain inactive ingredients that have not been evaluated for use in humans. People who take inappropriately high doses of ivermectin above FDA-recommended dosing may experience toxic effects," the advisory said.
Instead, the CDC recommends people get the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination, calling it "the safest and most effective" way to prevent against severe disease and death from COVID-19.
Read the full complaint filed by DeMarco: