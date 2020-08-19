The highly anticipated new restaurant inside the historic Hotel du Pont in Wilmington is set to open its doors for dinner service starting September 1, 2020.
"We're so excited to finally be opening this restaurant. It's been almost two years in the making--some fits and starts because of the circumstances surrounding COVID, but we're really, really excited to bring this project to fruition, it's a long time coming," said head chef and partner, Tyler Akin.
Le Cavalier at the Green Room had hoped to be open for brunch on Mother's Day weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March and that forced plans to pivot.
They had to adapt to construction processes, with partners in neighboring states, with other restrictions in place.
"There were obviously freight issues with a lot of the design components that were coming from Europe...it got quite complicated," recounted Akin.
Opening a restaurant during a pandemic, which has forced many other establishments to close doors permanently, is no small feat.
"It feels a little bit nerve-wracking, but we have taken all the steps that we possibly can to keep our guests and the team safe--those are the two most important things. As far as the level of business that we way find when we open the doors, that's a the big question mark."
"It's an incredible opportunity. The picture of restaurants is very bleak right now...so we're surrounded by news of restaurant closings every day, and I think a lot of restaurants are on the precipice right now...but to have this institution that's going to weather the storm with the strength of Buccini/Pollin Group and PM Hotel Group behind it, we know that we're going to navigate this and adapt as we need to is just an incredible opportunity because everything feels pretty precarious right now."
But Akin said he's confident the community has been watching and waiting with anticipation for the French brasserie-style restaurant to open.
"Hopefully, they all feel safe enough to come enjoy dinner with us. If they don't, we're going to be offering food for take-out for the first time from the [former] Green Room."
In French, le cavalier translates to "the horseman," its name paying homage to Caesar Rodney, though the iconic statue on Rodney Square, which diners would have been able to see from the restaurant's windows, has been removed pending a community conversation about its future as the nation undergoes a moral reckoning in support of racial justice. However, the name also serves as a nod to the du Pont family’s history of horsemanship and honors long-held equestrian tradition in the Brandywine River Valley. In the early 20th century when the hotel opened, visitors would arrive by horse as often as they would by automobile or by foot.
Other pandemic pivots include ditching leather menu holders that had been custom designed. Meantime, patrons will see many of the same safeguards they see regularly at other restaurants.
"Disposable menus, offering hand sanitizer, requiring guests to wear masks unless they're seated at the table--whether it's entering the dining room or going to the bathroom; servers will be wearing masks, of course, as will the entire kitchen staff, and just really being diligent about hygiene, contamination, sanitation and all those things."
For those who prefer dining under the stars, Le Cavalier also has 28 outdoor seats and hopes to expand further down Market Street.
At full capacity, the restaurant inside can seat 118 patrons, but as Delaware remains in Phase 2 of reopening, restaurants are capped at 60% capacity.
A highlight of the menu -- the Cheeseburger Louis Ballast, named after Louis Ballast, who invented the cheeseburger, according to myth, at a place called Humpty Dumpty Barrel in Denver, Colorado.
"A restaurant burger is often...like a really, fat kind of big thing, and then at the other end of the spectrum you have the classic sort of smash burger, so we're mashing the two of those, and we're making a really big smash burger, and it's super classic--lettuce, tomato onion, dijonaisse, Cooper Sharp American cheese," he said. "We're trying to get that effect with a restaurant burger where it's like pink and medium rare in the middle, but also have that kind of seared crispy edges that you get with a smash burger."
Appetizers include a lot of cold, raw bar options, including oysters from Cape May, New Jersey, jumbo shrimp cocktail, scallop crudo, and steak tartare.
"We're really proud of the onion soup that we've developed...some salads using local ingredients," noted Akin.
Entrees include steak frites and a half-chicken with frites.
"A couple of large format seafood dishes, a beautiful, big veal shoulder for the table to share, and all of these items have these nods to southern French or North African cuisine embedded."
At the outset, Le Cavalier will be open Tuesday through Saturday, taking reservations on OpenTable from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner service, scrapping plans for brunch and scaling back from its full-speed full day breakfast, lunch, and dinner service 365 days per week.
From there, Akin said they'll listen to the community and its wants.
"If we see more people staying at the hotel, business travel, especially when the courts open in Wilmington, I think that's going to be a big shift for us, when we get more guests in the hotel and we start hearing from guests that come in for dinner that they want to see that brunch service, we'll start to roll that out," he said. "We're comfortable with the decision that we've made to open up, and we're going to do everything we can to keep people safe."
Here's a look at the full menu: