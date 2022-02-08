Jeffrey Randol, who has served as Executive Director of the Fort Dupont Redevelopment and Preservation Corporation (FDRPC) since 2015, is resigning.
Randol proffered his resignation to the FDRPC Board on Friday, January 28, but will stay on until March 31, 2022.
In a request for comment, Randol emailed WDEL, calling the decision to leave Fort DuPont a "difficult and very personal one."
"I have enjoyed directing this amazing project with the FDRPC Board and legislators, and my family and I have appreciated being part of the community. But after 7 years, I feel it’s time for a change. I’ve been entertaining several offers and look forward to what’s next for my family and myself."
But WDEL has learned Randol's resignation was forced, according to multiple sources.
State House Majority Leader Rep. Val Longhurst (D-Bear) issued a statement on her Facebook page in the wake of Randol's resignation, saying:
"I have long been a strong supporter of the Fort DuPont Redevelopment project. I’m also aware of the issues and concerns surrounding the corporation and the Delaware City community, specifically questions about transparency," wrote Longhurst.
Longhurst, one of the architects of the Fort Dupont redevelopment, deferred to her remarks on Facebook and declined an interview with WDEL.
In her post, she disagreed with the timeline for Randol leaving his post.
"I believe in this program and its future, but I disagree with the announcement that the current executive director will be allowed to continue in his position for another two months before resigning," said Longhurst.
"If the corporation is committed to turning the page, I believe it should not wait that long to begin this new direction," said Longhurst. "The group should start moving forward immediately by asking the executive director to step aside sooner and begin identifying a new director as quickly as possible. By starting a new chapter more quickly, the corporation will show the Delaware City community that it is committed to the future."
FDRPC Board Chairman and former state representative Bryon Short said personnel matters are confidential and wouldn't comment further on Randol's resignation.
Among the issues that have been questioned by members of the public are the validity of the sale of an area called the Grassdale parcel, as well as a proposed roundabout for Route 9, which is scheduled to start construction next week.