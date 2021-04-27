The League of Women Voters of Delaware want to try and help voters familiarize themselves with the candidates of upcoming municipal elections on May 11th, because though they're historically not well-attended, the local elections have far-reaching impacts on the future of the state.
"School board elections typically have a low turnout, which is disappointing because it's the future of education and our children," said LWV Vote411 and Elections Chair Jill Itzkowitz. "The school board does a lot of things; they influence the agenda of the school; they also were instrumental with COVID this year and how to keep our children safe; and they also are important in determining finances for the school. So they do a lot a lot of things that are that are very important, and people should pay attention to who is running."
The LWV's Vote411.org tool not only helps Delawareans locate their polling location, see their ballots, and keep track of upcoming debates and forums, but also has profiles built out from questionnaires submitted to and returned by the candidates in each and every election.
"We work with other organizations who are maybe familiar with school boards and education, so it's a collaborative effort in getting these questions to the candidates," Itzkowitz said.
Everyone should get involved with shaping of education in the state as part of their civic duty, and Itzkowitz said she just hopes the LWV can help voters make informed decisions.
"We make a huge effort to contact the candidates...They're very diverse in this school board election, they come from very different philosophies, so people should look at that," she said. "The future of our children depends on the school board. They put the vision out about how the school should operate. So get out and vote on May 11th, and then go to Vote411.org to learn about your candidates."