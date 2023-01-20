New legislation is being filed in the Delaware General Assembly that would allow adults to recreationally use marijuana and establish a regulatory framework.
The action comes at the start of a new General Assembly. Last year, legislation with the same intent was vetoed by Governor John Carney and there were not enough votes to override the veto.
“Delaware has been missing an opportunity to participate in the adult recreational marijuana market. We’ve missed out on hurting the illegal market, creating a new industry with good-paying jobs, and bringing tax revenue into our state that is currently going to nearby states like New Jersey,” State Representative Ed Osienski, D-Newark/Brookside said. “We have spent the past several years educating members about the merits of this program and dispelling the misconceptions that have persisted. I’m optimistic that we have the support to make this effort a reality.”
House Bill 1 is the legalizing component of the Delaware Marijuana Control Act. House Bill 2 would regulate the legal industry of growing and selling cannabis.
According to the sponsors, the legislation would allow for up to 30 retail licenses to be issued within 16 months of the bill's effective date, establishing a competitive licensing process through the Office of Marijuana Control Commission. A scoring system would be set up to reward applicants that pay a living wage, provide employer-paid health insurance, profice sick- and paid-leave to workers, hire more full-time workers and focus on diversity, among other factors.
A marijuana control enforcement fee at point of sale of 15% would be assessed.
HB 2 would require 3/5 majority in each chamber to be approved because of revenue and tax implications.
Neither bill would change state laws regarding DUI of an illicit or recreational drug. People also would not be permitted to grow their own cannabis, and public consumption of marijuana would still not be permitted.
“Every year we don't pass these bills, Delaware misses out on millions in revenue. From both an economic and a criminal justice perspective, legalizing and regulating the sale of marijuana is the right thing to do,” State Senator Trey Paradee, D-Dover said. Paradee is the lead Senate sponsor of both bills. “I will continue to serve as the lead Senate sponsor on these bills for as long as it takes to for them to become law.”
The bills are scheduled to be heard in separate legislative committees Tuesday and Wednesday.