"This is a really big deal," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings told WDEL Thursday. "HB 195, this legislation will make Delaware a national leader in equipping every police officer in our state with a body-worn camera."

Discussing the legislation set to be filed Thursday, Jennings said statewide enactment of such a program has been a "top priority," and the murder of George Floyd drove Delaware's law enforcement leadership together to make sure positive changes came to fruition.

"[It's] certainly been my top priority to get all the stakeholders together to create a statewide body-worn camera program, and to make sure that every officer in the state who interacts with the public will be equipped with that camera," Jennings said. "It's taken nearly a year to do all the background work that was necessary, and to carry it forward to the point where the legislators who are the prime sponsors have introduced the bill today."

State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker "has done a great deal of work on this," Jennings said, and the representative was expected to file House Bill 195 on May 6, 2021. The program already has $3.6 million allocated in Governor John Carney's recommended budget, and provides for not only hardware acquisition, but the more costly cloud storage solutions.

"It's actually not the cameras that costs most of the money. It's the storage of the data that those cameras take in," Jennings said. "And so this enables all police officers, agencies in the state, to utilize one data storage program, which is efficient."

The legislation establishes statewide uniformity for the disparate programs already scattered across the state. The Wilmington Police Department announced last week its plans to establish a city-mandated program, and Jennings noted in her time with New Castle County Police, they had already adopted body-worn cameras.

"We commend the police departments that have done it on their own. Many have started those programs either with help from their towns in the budget and-or through grants, federal grants, that have been available to police agencies. Those grants are timed so that gradually the amount of money that comes to that agency has to be taken up in their general budget," Jennings said. "So how this all fits together is that eventually, agencies that have relied upon federal grants would segue into state budgetary appropriations."

Jennings noted agencies who already have their own programs would be encouraged to advance the statewide program in any way they saw fit, but would be required to meet whatever minimum requirements established in the statewide proposal.

There will be a Request for Proposal process based off the amount of money involved from the state, said Chief Deputy Attorney General Alexander Mackler, and weeding through the numerous companies that offer these services. But all of the state's departments will feed their footage into a unified storage system, where it will remain theirs--"The DOJ is not the keeper of the footage," Mackler said--until it's flagged as evidence.

"The hold up for the last several years--and this is not unique to Delaware, this is nationwide--to making body camera usage more widespread has been the cost of the of the storage, not the cost of the hardware. The cameras aren't that expensive. They're a one-time cost. The annual software cost is really where the state has stepped in to do this," Mackler said. "The vision is that, when their contracts run out--because the ones who already have body cameras obviously have their own independent contracts--that when their contracts expire, they are able to seamlessly enter the states to the statewide storage program."

There shouldn't be many hurdles to the legislation passing, Jennings said, as the bill has already found significant support from even the typically most reluctant of adopters.

"This legislation has universal support. It has universal support among police unions, among the rank-and-file, among police chiefs who very much want to implement their own body-worn camera programs in their agencies, and it has really uniform support of community advocates who've been telling us, 'let's get them on every police officer and increase transparency,' which is what this does," Jennings said. "And it does. It works."

Even if the legislation passes, Jennings said there's more for Delaware to do. As the Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force gets close to wrapping up its work on recommendations to sent to the General Assembly to advance police-community relations, the state is facing its own controversies.

New Castle County Police are being sued by the family of Lamond Moses even with his fatal police-involved shooting being caught on body-worn camera and released to the public. So just having video is not a catch-all to resolving either community trust or problematic behavior. Jennings said it's a process.

"What I will say is that there has to be a comprehensive set of reforms that we can all come to common ground with, many of which require legislation--such as the change in our Use of Force laws--to go from a subjective state of mind to an objective," she said. "So each piece of legislation, each reform measure, supplements the other. No one reform measure is perfect. But taken together, they will all make a substantial difference in Delaware, and how we approach our relationship with the people we serve."