A measure introduced in the General Assembly would bring Delaware's realty transfer tax back down to 3 percent, which the bill's supporters say would help buyers and sellers save money.
One of House Bill 358's 15 Republican co-sponsors, Pike Creek Representative Mike Ramone, said the current 4-percent tax especially hurts two groups of Delawareans.
"The millennials are the ones who started buying houses a little later, but now they're trying to get into them, especially with this run-up in prices. Our seniors are selling their home that they bought when they were young, and (they're) now moving into secondary housing, and both are getting hit with this extra charge, and they're the two communities (which) I think have the least ability to absorb it," said Ramone.
13 Democrats, including prime sponsor Representative William Bush of Dover, also support reducing the tax, which was raised in 2017 to help address a budget shortfall.
The bill is currently awaiting action in the House Administrative Committee.
If it becomes law, the tax cut would take effect July first.