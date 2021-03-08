A Delaware state senator wants to make sure, if an elected school board member finds themselves under criminal investigation, there's an automatic path to preventing their access to children while the case is resolved.
"The legislation will make it so that an elected school board member would automatically be suspended if they are charged with certain types of crimes," said Sen. Laura Sturgeon (D-District 4), Senate Bill 78's primary sponsor. "They're mostly felony crimes against a child, violent crime, pretty egregious crimes. We certainly don't want to be suspending elected officials for smaller crimes, but when it comes to the safety of our children, we felt that it was important that members of the school board be temporarily suspended until a crime against a child or a violent felony was adjudicated in their favor, or just for the charges were dropped."
Sturgeon said a background check would also become required for all future school board member candidates to ensure they'd not been previously convicted of the qualifying crimes.
Sturgeon said a constituent actually approached her about the issue, explaining that if an issue arose, there was no way currently to remove someone from the school board even if they came under criminal scrutiny.
"She became aware that it was impossible to remove a school board member once they've been elected, and and she thought that was sort of a loophole or...an oversight, or something that we should fix," Sturgeon said. "I've got a constituent bringing it to my attention, and it does certainly seem like something that should be addressed, given the fact that school board members could theoretically have access to students. They would be a trusted member of the community that might be able to go into a school, and be around students. We want to make sure that they're safe to be with students."
Recent incidents have made this conversation all the more timely. A Colonial School Board member--41-year-old Ronnie Williams-was arrested in September 2019, charged with sexually abusing at least three children, with court records showing he would befriend victims' mothers to eventually get closer to the boys he would abuse.
She also pointed out recent examples of school board members exercising their free speech rights which ultimately led to headlines and media coverage, like Christina School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton, Christina School Board member Fred Polaski, or Brandywine School Board member Ralph Ackerman.
For the former, Sturgeon said the incident gave the conversation more gravity.
"Certainly, the issue that happened in Colonial where there was a school board member charged...I don't know if that was the motivating factor, but it was one that gave it more urgency to the matter, and made us want to keep working on it."
The latter, Sturgeon pointed out, was not one that require any action under her proposed legislation.
"There have been other controversies around school board members, with some of those controversies being about school board members exercising their free speech rights and saying unpopular things on their social media pages," she said. "I want to be very clear that that sort of behavior would not would not warrant a suspension under this bill. That's something for voters to decide when that person is up for reelection. But that did spark conversation around the issue."
It was important to find a way to limit a school board member's access if the did something "egregious or illegal or at the least, [were] credibly charged with something illegal." A breakdown of those included violations are as follows:
- Any crime constituting a violent felony
- Any crime against a child constituting a felony
- Any sexual offense against a child
- Any crime constituting a felony sexual offense or unlawful sexual contact in the third degree
- An crime constituting a felony offense against public administration involving bribery, improper influence, or abuse of office
School board members would be immediately suspended until resolution.
"An automatic suspension occurs, but it's a temporary extended suspension," Sturgeon said. "If the charges are dropped, or the person goes to trial and is found not guilty, then they can resume they're placed on the school board."
The full legislation is available here: