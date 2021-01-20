Despite predictions of rallies and marches in support of outgoing President Donald Trump at state capitols across the country, Dover was quiet on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Only six people made their way to Legislative Hall which was cordoned off with chain link fence panels, while Capitol and Dover police vehicles blocked off area streets.
At the same time Joseph Biden was being sworn in as the 46th President, Chris Rowe of Wilmington and three other men, placed flowers, along with a picture of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, at the Law Enforcement Memorial.
They also prayed together.
Rowe noted that Sicknick also served with the New Jersey National Guard.
"What we had on January 6th was actually an incredibly great day for the most part, but we unfortunately had certain elements that decided they wanted to cause destruction," said Rowe. "And unfortunately as a result of those actions some fellow veterans of ours died. And so we just wanted to honor them."
The men placed flowers and a photo of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt at the Liberty Hall replica on The Green. Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police as she attempted to enter the Capitol building.
Rowe was disappointed by the lack of a turnout.
"I think the media, along with a lot of social media, did a great job in scaring people," said Rowe. "I don't scare easy. And I had a lot of people tell me not to come down here today, and I'm like 'why?'
"This is my state. I live here. This is Delaware, I was born and raised here. I'm a veteran. I honor these people that have died. Why wouldn't I be here? Why aren't more people here is my question."
In addition to the four men at the Law Enforcement Memorial, a couple from Felton also traveled to Dover in support of former President Trump.