For the first time since March of 2020, Legislative Hall will reopen to the public in a limited fashion Tuesday.
A total of 50 members of the public will be able to reserve seats on the General Assembly's website to observe session. Twenty-five seats are available in the Senate gallery and another 25 seats are available in the House gallery. Each will have separate sign-ups with sign-ups coming on a first come first serve.
Capitol Police will have a list of names of anyone who's made a reservation. Anyone without a reservation won't be permitted inside the building. Masks are required at all times.
The building will open 30 minutes prior to session with no free movement permitted throughout the building.
Session will continue to be broadcast online for those who cannot attend in-person.