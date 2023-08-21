10-year-old Victoria Pyle says that while she worked hard on her lemonade stand that has now been crowned the best in Wilmington, she couldn't have won the $500 check without her supporters.
Pyle cites her younger brother's cuteness as a superpower for getting more business and thanks her mom for networking through Facebook.
She and other young girls who won best tasting lemonade are only getting started with their lofty goals.
Future careers that were listed included an actor, an interior designer, a fashion designer, and a lawyer that would move up the ranks to become an attorney and judge.
9-year-old Ava Forster said what many adults think to themselves too.
"I don't know yet," Forster says.
The Mermaids lemonade stand was staffed with 9 and 10 year old young ladies with creatively themed lemonade flavors like pink pearl, cucumber mint and blue wave.
Forster said the special flavors that helped the group win the prize for the best tasting lemonade were inspired by the ocean, weaving their stand's theme into their products.
While the actual product was important, many of the girls agreed with 10-year-old Marley Nagowski that what was most valuable to them was working with their friends.
"I love WSTW; I always listen to it before school," Nagowski says. "I'm glad I got to do it, especially with my friends because they make me so happy."
They are all already planning on how they can do even better at next year's Lemonade Day.
The winners are as follows:
- “BEST TASTING LEMONADE” (STAND #21): MERMAID LEMONADE
The public voted through a QR code sign that was displayed on their lemonade stand, winning them a $500 check.
- “BEST LEMONADE STAND” (STAND #114): VICTORIA’S LEMONADE
The public voted through a QR code sign that was displayed on her lemonade stand, winning her a $500 check.
“WILMINGTON YOUTH ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR” (STAND #110): GAIGE LEMONADE
Gaige wasn’t able to attend today, but he will come another day to pick up his prize of a $100 Amazon gift card. He is now in the running for prizes and the title of “National Youth Entrepreneur of the Year."
After Lemonade Day Wilmington was over, participants could submit their “Business Results” that included their Lemonade Day Wilmington stories, experiences, plans, goals, obstacles, pictures, future plans, and other data from the submitted results, the winner (Gaige Lemonade) was selected.