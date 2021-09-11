It's given its name to a popular movie franchise, but how much do you know about Madagascar? A new Brandywine Zoo habitat aims to increase your knowledge of the East African island nation and its wildlife.
From a visitor's standpoint, the habitat's centerpiece is a pavilion featuring viewing windows through which you can see some sociable, curious primates, said zoo Executive Director Mark Shafer.
"The lemurs come right up to the windows very often to see our guests, and what's good about that habitat from our perspective, beyond a spectacular viewing session (and) a place for people to see the animals (is that) we also use....we can rent (the pavilion) out," said Shafer.
Shafer added he's not sure why zoo administrators chose to open a Madagascar exhibit with animals from the East African island nation, but....
"I will tell you it's remarkably popular, and the story of conservation, which is critical to how we view our role in the world of not just animal care and education about animals, but general conservation in the world, is a really good story," said Shafer.
The zoo's fundraising campaign is kicking off this Friday from 5 to 8 PM with "Lemurs and Lagers," a party and fundraising event which will be preceded by an invitation-only VIP reception.
You can find out more by going to brandywinezoo.org, or calling the zoo and 571-7747.