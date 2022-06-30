A two-hour discussion focused on the constitutionality of creating a vote-by-mail system in Delaware ended up with a bill permitting it passing largely on party lines.
Delaware House members from both parties called numerous attorneys, attempting to prove legislators did, or didn't, have the ability to pass Senate Bill 320, which grants Delawareans the option to request a ballot be mailed to them 7-30 days before an election.
At issue were two diverging parts of the Delaware Constitution being used to make arguments.
Supporters point to Article 5, Section 1 as the reason they can make the change using a traditional bill needing just a one-vote majority.
"The general election shall be held biennially on the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November, and shall be by ballot; but the General Assembly may by law prescribe the means, methods and instruments of voting so as best to secure secrecy and the independence of the voter, preserve the freedom and purity of elections and prevent fraud, corruption and intimidation thereat."
Detractors pointed to an effort during last year's session to pass HB 75, which created a no-excuse absentee ballot, but would require a change in Section 4A of the Constitution to make the change by adding the language "The General Assembly shall enact general laws providing the circumstances, rules, and procedures by which registered voters may vote by absentee ballot," in place of the current language:
"The General Assembly shall enact general laws providing that any qualified elector of this State, duly registered, who shall be unable to appear to cast his or her ballot at any general election at the regular polling place of the election district in which he or she is registered, either because of being in the public service of the United States or of this State, or his or her spouse or dependents when residing with or accompanying him or her because of the nature of his or her business or occupation, because of his or her sickness or physical disability, because of his or her absence from the district while on vacation, or because of the tenets or teachings of his or her religion, may cast a ballot at such general election to be counted in such election district."
Going the Constitutional amendment route would have required a 2/3 majority of both houses of back-to-back General Assemblies to make the change.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford) questioned the legality, and methodology, behind the bill.
"We're seeing a sidestep to try to interpret the laws of the Constitution and change election laws. What would be so critical to ignore the Constitution, and change election laws in the middle of an election cycle?"
Ultimately, Speaker of the House Peter Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth) ended the debate admitting they weren't going to find consensus among the legal representation in the room.
"I don't know whether it's constitutional or not constitutional, and neither do you guys, or anybody else in here. The best way to get this thing done is hear this bill ,move forward, and let a challenge go to the courts and let them decide it."
Discussion on the integrity of vote-by-mail was also bright up by State Rep. Richard Collins (R-Millsboro), despite saying he felt nothing was particularly wrong with the 2020 outcome of the vote in Delaware.
"I ran into countless numbers of voters who lost all confidence in the system. They felt there was an absolute, deliberate attempt to cheat and that in many ways their vote had been rendered worthless. That is a dangerous thing to play with in a democracy."
State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence told House members that 43% of the 509,241 votes in 2020's general election were cast by mail, and that about 1% were rejected for various reasons, a number he said they try to keep as low as possible.
"If a ballot was returned not properly completed, our offices would do their very best to contact the voter and perhaps mail the ballot back to obtain a signature, anything to correct that deficiency."
Rep. Shupe also pointed out that vote-by-mail has proven to be an option picked by a higher percentage of Democrats.
He lost in the absentee/vote-by-mail count to opponent Greg Fuller 1658-1257, but received over double the machine votes, and won the election with 63.7% of the votes cast.
The Presidential race in Delaware was even more stark, with Donald Trump receiving 208 machine votes more than Joe Biden, but Biden winning the absentee/vote-by-mail count 127,879-32,024.
The 58% of the vote was slightly higher than the 53.4% Hillary Clinton received when she won Delaware, but lost the 2016 election, to Trump.
"We cannot change election laws in the middle of an election the way we're trying to do now. We cannot ignore the Delaware Constitution because we do not like what it says, and when we know we have a problem, like the voting rules, we need to come together and solve the problem, not vote on party lines."
There was a vote, and it was very much on party lines, with every Republican except for Rep. Michael Smith (R-Newark) voting against the proposal, or in the case of Rep. Michael Ramone (R-Pike Creek), who initially voted no, choosing to "not vote" in the 25-12 (3 not voting, 1 absent) tally.
SB320 goes to Governor Carney's desk, and if he passes the bill, vote-by-mail would be available in time for this year's primary and general elections, assuming there is no court challenge and injunction before that point.