Lewes, Delaware has historical roots, dating back centuries.
Scars were left on the area from wars, including a British cannonball hitting what is now the Cannonball House, according to the museum's Executive director Andrew Lyter.
British ships bombarded Lewes with cannonballs when locals refused to trade, which led to the cannonball to be lodged into its outside wall since the early 1800s, but it has been missing since last week.
Lyter says that what was stolen is far more than just a cannonball.
"I think it's probably devastating for a lot of folks; this house has come to represent Lewes Historical Society, the community of Lewes, [and] our maritime heritage, so it's far more than just 'I'll steal an object'," says Lyter. "It's literally a symbol of the historical society of this town."
According to Lyter, it's unlikely that it fell out on its own and was probably stolen.
"I'd love to come in tomorrow and see it on our doorstep," Lyter says. "I wouldn't think twice about it, but I just hope they do the right thing."
The museum is requesting for anyone with information to contact police, or to just return the cannonball to any of their locations.
"Morality is a dying art in society so hopefully they just do the right thing and we won't ask any questions."