A man and his wife are facing animal cruelty charges downstate after 34 dogs were seized from a Lewes home in early August. Also, Delaware Animal Services in the Office of Animal Welfare said Monday that 14 more dogs were seized Friday, living in an SUV that was full of trash, feces and debris.
Delaware State Police responded to a parking lot on Coastal Highway and located 32-year-old Dillon Hensey and his wife, 33-year-old Chelsie Puckett.
30 of the 34 dogs that were seized August 7th have been adopted, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Four more dogs are in foster care. The BVSPCA hopes to have some of the 14 additional dogs seized last week available for adoption as soon as Wednesday.
The Office of Animal Welfare listed these charges in the case:
Hensey was taken into custody for the outstanding animal cruelty charges, while Puckett was taken into custody on unrelated charges. Both were arraigned at Troop 7 on August 25. The couple is prohibited from owning or possessing animals pending outcome of the case.
Hensey has been charged with 29 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and was released on $14,500 unsecured bond.
Puckett was charged with 14 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and was released on $7,000 unsecured bond.
The Office of Animal Welfare thanks the public for their tips as well as Delaware State Police for their cooperation with locating the suspects in this case.
Animal Cruelty Complaints
Cruelty and neglect of animals is against the law (delcode.delaware.gov/title16/c030f/index.html). If you are concerned about an animal’s welfare and suspect cruelty or neglect, contact OAW’s Delaware Animal Services section immediately at 302-255-4646 or report online at animalservices.delaware.gov/report_violation/25.