Delaware State Police have reported at 7:07 p.m. that Lewes Georgetown Highway is closed at Arabian Acres Road due to a "serious crash."
Find alternative routes for your drive.
Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 8:12 pm
