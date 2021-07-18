Matthew Gleason was driving his SUV southbound on Bayside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach Friday night when he ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a group of mopeds at the intersection with Shuttle Road, Delaware State Police said.
One of the mopeds collided with Gleason's SUV, and the rider was critically injured--he was flown to Christiana Hospital.
Police found out Gleason was driving under the influence, and a computer check revealed 2 DUI convictions on his record.
Gleason's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution.