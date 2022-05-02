A Lewes ferryboat deckhand could not sink the winning streak of Jeopardy!'s latest super-champion.
Adam Ilgin took to the Alex Trebek Stage, looking to stop the 19-game winning streak of Mattea Roach.
He found himself in second place going into the Double Jeopardy round, but Roach was able to find all three of the game's Daily Doubles, hurting Ilgin's chances for a comeback.
There was still a mathematical chance going into Final Jeopardy, with Adam trailing $16,200-$8,400 in the Final Jeopardy category of "Theatre".
Adam could not come up with the November 1864 Shakespeare play that John Wilkes Booth and his brothers "fittingly" performed in, guessing Hamlet, while Roach correctly said Julius Caesar.
Roach is 6th all-time in regular season Jeopardy play, with No. 3 Matt Amodio and No. 4 Amy Schneider also participating this season.
In his mini-interview with host Ken Jennings, Ilgin said despite working for a Lewes company, his dad named a 25-foot tour boat after him that is stationed in Pacific Canada.