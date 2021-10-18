Lewes City Council voted to change the name of its Delaware Bay beaches currently called "Beach 1" and "Beach 2", and in the process honor a former Black business owner.
Lewes Mayor Ted Baker said Beach 2, the one closer to where the Cape May-Lewes Ferry is now, had African American lifeguards, and a business that would bring Saturday live music performances to a pavilion near the coastline.
"Beach 2 was primarily the beach that was used by the African American population, and there was indeed a facility known as Johnnie Walker's that was indeed an entertainment facility."
Baker said a long-term goal is to recreate the pavilion, but there are hurdles, especially have high tides have become an increasing issue at both Lewes public beaches in recent years.
"Ann Marie and I have begun discussions with DNREC regarding the possibility of recreating that pavilion on Beach 2. There are very specific restrictions on what you can do on the beach side of the dunes.
Johnny Walker Beach was the brainchild of August's Lewes African American Heritage Commission meeting, and City Manager Ann Marie Townshend said the honor for Walker was quickly embraced.
"I'm thrilled with the emergency response from it. I thought I was just asking for a name, and I was very amazed what this has meant to this community, and it's exciting to see the photos and hear the testimony."
There was also discussion on what to name Beach 1, the northern-most beach and sits as the end of Savannah Road.
"The one that emerged from that was Savannah Beach," Baker said. "Recognizing that at the end of Savannah Road, there is a beach, and it seems very intuitive that it would be called Savannah Beach."
Baker added it was important to get the decision made as the temperatures, and the 2021 calendar, begin to wind down.
"As we move towards the end of the beach season and the end of the year, all of the maps that the chamber puts out and everyone else develops will be reprinted ahead of the 2022 season."
He added that it's probably best that 1 and 2 are gone.
"Going through this process, many people didn't understand where Beach 1 & 2 came from. I think everyone recognizes it's better than having a numerical destination."