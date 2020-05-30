SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket just lit its engines, and astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are now soaring into the upper atmosphere.
Soon, the first-stage rocket booster will detach, and the second-stage of the rocket will light up its own engine — and that will accelerate Behnken and Hurley's capsule to orbital velocity.
No astronauts have made this journey after launching from the United States since NASA's Space Shuttle Program retired in 2011.
The astronauts on board Crew Dragon shared a final exchange with mission control:
Mission control: "Know that we’re with you, have an amazing flight, and enjoy those views of our amazing planet."
Crew Dragon: "It is absolutely our honor to be part of this huge effort to put the United States back in the launch business. We’ll talk to you from orbit, thank you."