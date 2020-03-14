An exterior light fixture is to blame for a fire in Pike Creek that hospitalized four people.
The blaze was reported around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Doral Drive in Fairway Falls, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Mill Creek Fire Company crews found flames engulfing the front of the house when they arrived.
Three adults and a child were taken to Christiana Hospital for evaluation and are in good condition.
Investigators say damage to the house, which had working smoke detectors, is estimated at $10,000.00.