On Wednesday, while representatives with Delmarva Power reviewed how many struggling customers they'd helped keep the lights on through the pandemic and rising inflation, a state official detailed how eligibility requirements would be changing to provide greater access to that help.
According to Häly Laasme, from the Delaware Heath and Social Services Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Office, in 2023, LIHEAP access will be expanded by modifying how the program reviews a household's income.
Previously, to qualify, a family's income would have been limited to 200% of the federal poverty interval, but the department will be making a move to limiting income at 60% of the state's median income, meaning individuals will be able to make thousands more before pricing themselves out of the program.
"We're going to start using adjusted gross income, that has to be within 60% state median income. Adjusted gross income is going to mean, for us, crossing out or minus payroll taxes, which are deducted by your employer straight out of your paycheck," said Laasme. "They're all payroll taxes-- federal withholdings, state withholdings, and city withholdings. Hopefully, that will make significantly more people in Delaware eligible for LIHEAP. "
For example, a single adult with two children who had a bi-weekly pay rate of $1,959, would lose LIHEAP eligibility as that annual income of $50,934 would be in excess of the 200% poverty percentage threshold of $44,029. That annual amount, however, would be within the boundaries of 60% of the state's median income, which is $52,366. '
Additionally, by removing the payroll taxes from consideration, that biweekly payrate decreases from $1,959 to $1,627, and means the adjusted gross income would be $42,326, instead of $50,934, also falling within LIHEAP eligibility rates.
"We're going to effectively move away from the 200% poverty interval," Laasme said. "We're going to only be comparing incomes against the 60% state median income because, in Delaware, historically it's always been higher than the 200% poverty [threshold.]"
The help is needed. As of February 2022, Delmarva Power said 100,536 customers were behind on energy bills--and only 15,140 customers had established payment arrangements. American Rescue Plan Act funds have helped make some crisis payments for accounts in arrears. In total, 2,518 payments have been made in Delaware, for a total of $1,489.643.55 in aid provided. Laasme said there's a plan to apply surplus ARPA funds to supplemental benefit programs.
"Although we know that we're hopefully seeing the brighter end, coming out of some of the worst of COVID, we all clearly understand that many in our community still struggle," said Glenn Moore, Region VP for Delmarva Power. "We will be here to help them through these struggles...We've tried to rapidly respond to the pandemic to keep everybody safe, and provide support to our customers. We've done this by increasing our funding for organizations assistance, community colleges, business organizations, for all the challenges that that those in our community face."
Also, for Delawareans who find themselves struggling, Senior Business Program Manager Betty Nagle said just call them, they have people standing by to help.
"Our commitment to you is that our customer service is always our first priority. We do not want to terminate service. We want to provide service to our customers," Nagle said. "We're here to help. We want to help. We have options available to help. And as long as our customers can contact us, and reach out; we're always willing and able to offer them some kind of assistance. Delinquency does impact all of our ratepayers, and our goal is to reduce delinquency which, again, will help all of our customers."