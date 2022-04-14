Dr. Lillian Lowery, a former Delaware Secretary of Education and Superintendent of the Christina School District, has died.
Lowery was hired by Christina in 2006 after working at districts in Virginia, Indiana, and North Carolina.
She was tasked with turning around Christina's finances after the state was forced to give the district a multi-million dollar emergency loan.
After three years, Lowery was then picked by then-Gov. Jack Markell to serve as Delaware's Secretary of Education, a post she held until going to a similar position in Maryland from 2012-15.
During her time leading Delaware, Lowery pushed for school reform at her former district, using funds from "Race To the Top."
Dr. Lowery went on various non-profits, most recently serving as the Vice President of Student and Teacher Assessments at the Educational Testing Service.
A post on LinkedIn attributed to Lowery's family said "She was a passionate leader and will be remembered for the contributions she made to the field of education and the thousands of students she served."
No cause of death or funeral arrangements have been announced.