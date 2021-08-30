A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on DUI charges after Delaware State Police said he led them on a chase near Dover Sunday night.
According to authorities, troopers attempted to pull over Kenneth Barlow in the area of Bay Road near the Kitts Hummock Road exit after receiving reports of a Ford Ranger traveling in the wrong direction down the roadway around 10 p.m. on August 29, 2021.
After leading police on a chase, authorities said the vehicle was eventually stopped through the use of Stop Sticks, then surrounding the vehicle with police vehicles.
Police said Barlow was medically checked at an area hospital after a strong odor of alcohol was detected and he was found to be intoxicated.
He was then transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with felony disregarding a police officers signal, DUI, failure to have insurance in possession, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a traffic device, and driving on the wrong side of the road. Barlow was committed o the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $2,400 secured bond.