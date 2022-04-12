A 50-year-old Lincoln man with a suspended license was charged with his eighth DUI offense after flipping his car with two passengers inside while carrying drugs and weapons Monday, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, Richard Cook overturned his Nissan Quest in the area of southbound Dupont Boulevard near Redden Road around 2:55 p.m. on April 11, 2022.
A 49-year-old woman and 45-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
A search of Cook's vehicle turned up 2.04 grams of marijuana, suspected liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia, two fixed-blade knives, and a revolver, police said. Cook, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing weapons.
Cook, whose license was suspended at some point during his seven previous DUI convictions, was charged with the felonies 8th offense DUI, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and two counts carrying a concealed deadly weapon, along with additional charges of second-degree vehicular assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, an possession of marijuana. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $39,501 cash bond.