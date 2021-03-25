Less than a week after sending a letter to parents saying the Chinese Immersion Program at Linden Hill Elementary School would be terminated, Red Clay's Superintendent had a different message on Thursday night.
"The decision has been made to have a stay on the program," Superintendent Dorrell Green said during a virtual meeting with parents. "This evening is really an opportunity to level-set, and put ourselves in the right position as to where we should have been prior to that notice going out to our families last Friday."
The letter cited declines in interest in the program, and they shared those numbers with parents, many of whom participated in a protest on Tuesday.
The initial class of 50 Chinese Immersion students in the program in 2017-18 had whittled down to 29 in just two years, and 23 remain in the program this year.
The second class dipped from 48 to 36 to 28, while the third class went from 44 to 34 this year.
Dr. Harold Shaw, Red Clay's Director of Curriculum told the parents one challenge the district faces is it is a incremental program, not set up for late jump-ins after the first year or two.
"Really after Grade 1, there's no opportunity to introduce new students into a cohort. The skills that K-1 are so foundational to the program that unless a student has a particular set of abilities at the 2nd or 3rd grade level, it would be hard to enhance those cohorts by adding new students."
Elementary Immersion programs -- Chinese, Spanish, or others -- are required to run 50% of the day in the second language, with a minimum of 150 minutes between language arts, math, and science.
It dips to 90 minutes in middle school, and one course in high school.
A mother, who only identified herself as Meghan, fought back against the claim the program is losing popularity.
"There are are so many parents who value this program. The school has stated a lack of interest as one of the main reasons, but this is simply not true, the issue is a lack of education about the program. Some feeder parents don't know it exists, and others don't understand it. They think it is just for top performers, but my child proves that wrong. Linden Hill dropped the ball, they did a poor job marketing."
The program started at Linden Hill at a time when the school had additional space created by the opening of Cooke Elementary, but Green said that space is rapidly disappearing.
"Linden Hill is a victim of its own success. At a point in time four years ago when the program started, feeder pattern kindergarten enrollment has doubled. There was a point when the program started, you could take on additional students in kindergarten."
The letter sent to parents last week caught the community off-guard, and Green said they should have had a discussion about salvaging the program before announcing it's closure.
"To the little scholars at Linden Hill, I personally apologize for any trauma that we have caused to our Asian-American community and Chinese community members who are on here, understanding what you are dealing with. We stand with you, but we will work together to address this situation."
Green said a committee involving parents would be created, in an attempt to figure out how they can bolster interest, and keep enough students involved to make it fit into the footprint of a school.
"Allow this steering committee to help guide the process and the work moving forward, understanding that we are unable to adhere to what the state model proposes, but it doesn't mean we can't develop a model by which we continue to have a successful program."
Director of Elementary Education Amy Grundy was asked if the district would stay committed to those 23 students in 3rd grade after they graduate from Linden Hill in two years.
"That's a question that as we plan with the committee we'll have to figure out how we sustain over time, so that's a question we can't answer at this time."
Barbara Silber from the Chinese American Community Center said having a program like Linden Hill's is absolutely vital for the community.
"In addition to fostering a public appreciation of cultural diversity, such programs greatly contribute to discouraging the propagation of negative stereotypes."
Parents also threw out suggestions including trying changing district lines to allow more potential students from other districts to choice into Linden Hill, but it remains one of Red Clay's most popular schools.
Green did not provide a timetable on when the stay would be lifted with either a continuation, or termination, of the program.