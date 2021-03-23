Parents of students in the Red Clay Consolidated School District's Chinese Immersion program at Linden Hill Elementary School are working to stave off elimination of the program.
More than 50 adults and children stood outside the school's Pike Creek location Tuesday morning, March 23, 2021, holding up signs to draw attention to the program and district plans to discontinue it.
Parent Fay Kennish, who has a first grader in the program, said parents received a letter from the district dated Friday, March 19, 2021, announcing plans to cut the program at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and it came as a shock.
"We didn't realize the program was fragile and that there was a lack of interest," said Kennish. "[The district] never tapped in to the parents or the community to really help network the program."
But since finding out about the district's intentions, parents have launched a social media campaign and a petition to try and get district officials to change their minds.
According to Kennish, officials have now agreed to a meeting.
"We are having a meeting with the district and principal [Melissa] Brady on Thursday to have those preliminary discussions, and hopefully we'll be able to get some headway," said said Kennish.
"The principal informed families that the school is going to take a step back to ensure that the school community has a common understanding of the challenges and complexities of sustaining a Chinese Immersion program at Linden Hill. The school plans to hold a listening session for the families this week," said Red Clay School District Chief Communications Officer Taylor Green in an email to WDEL.
Green, however, noted the program was no longer sustainable due to a number of factors.
"Including, declining interest in the program as evidenced by enrollment and school choice application data; a significant number of requests to exit the program early; the school's overall building capacity and disproportionate class sizes; and the school's commitment to allocating resources to meet the needs of the entire student body."
Green said the school offered families a choice of educational options for the 2021-22 school year in an effort to ensure that all the students would have the opportunity to continue to attend Linden Hill regardless of whether they live in the Linden Hill attendance zone.
However, in their petition parents said they were told they "have one week to fill out a survey with minimal options for appropriate recourse; we can keep our children at Linden Hill and put them in a mainstream classroom, go back to our feeder schools, or we can attempt to choice them into another school/program (although the choice window is closed and many schools are already full)."
According to the Linden Hill Elementary School's website, the goal of the Chinese Immersion program was to create a continuous, K-12 immersion pathway which would provide students with an opportunity to learn two languages and cultures - English and Mandarin Chinese - during the school day.
Kennish said not only is the decision to cancel the program bad timing for parents, but it's bad timing given the current national discussion about hate crimes occurring against Asian-Americans.
"There's an opportunity now for us to build bridges, to bring awareness to the program, and to try to proactively save it," said Kennish.
"Right now, in the current climate and everything that's going on in America and in the Asian community it's time to build bridges, not knock bridges down."