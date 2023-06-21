U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester is looking to switch chambers at the U.S. Capitol.
The four-term representative (D-Del.) announced Wednesday she will campaign to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Tom Carper, who announced he will retire at the end of his current term.
Blunt Rochester, 61, currently serves on the House Committee of Energy and Commerce, and is an Assistant Whip for House Leadership.
She previously served on the House Agriculture Committee, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
The Padua Academy alum served as Delaware Labor Secretary from 1998-2001, under then-Gov. Carper, before moving on to State Personnel Director from 2001-2004 under former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner.
Her background also includes working as the Senior Executive Leadership and Systems Manager for the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and was CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.
Blunt Rochester becomes the first person to declare a campaign for Carper's seat, which has been by filled by just John J. Williams (R), Bill Roth (R), and Carper since 1947.
On the day of Carper's retirement announcement, Blunt Rochester received endorsements from Carper, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Her campaign announcement focused on the theme of "Bright Hope", the name of the church her grandmother worshipped at for decades.
“Bright Hope. It's more than a place where I worshiped with my grandmother. It's the spirit of resilience that’s always lifted me through good times and bad. Even as a little girl, Bright Hope sparked in me. It became the story of my life.”
She also touted her accomplishments in her 6+ years in the U.S. House.
“It’s been the greatest honor of my life to represent Delaware, to protect our seniors, our environment, our small businesses and women’s reproductive rights. And we’ve got so much more to do.”
Delaware's state primaries are set for September 3, 2024, and Blunt Rochester will wait to see if she will face Democratic competition like she did in 2016 for the U.S. House seat vacated when John Carney successfully ran for Governor.
Her campaign opens a vacancy for U.S. House, an office filled by just Carper, Mike Castle (R), Carney, and Blunt Rochester since 1983.
Carper and Carney successfully ran for Governor, while Castle launched an unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate when he lost in a primary to Christine O'Donnell.