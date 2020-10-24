A Wisconsin-based nonprofit group whose stated goal is to increase access to books is bringing its book exchange boxes to some New Castle County neighborhoods.
County Council recently teamed up with Little Free Library to award boxes where residents can put in and/or take out books.
Brandywood resident Barbara Italiano is glad her community was a winner, because she thinks the library is a perfect fit.
'Well, we're a pretty active development and we do a lot, and everybody talked about sharing the books...it's just a way to share with everybody," said Italiano.
County Councilwoman Dee Durham said her office had gotten several inquiries about the mini-libraries, and 15 communities were selected by lot to win them.
You can learn more about the program at littlefreelibrary.org.