Two new deaths announced Friday at Little Sisters of the Poor's Jeanne Jugan Residence in Ogletown brought the total number of novel coronavirus COVID-19's deaths at the long-term care facility to six.
It is by far the hardest-hit facility providing care to elderly and vulnerable populations since the beginning of the pandemic.
Friday's latest deaths were two women, 66 and 91 year old, both with underlying health conditions.
They are among 14 deaths statewide.
On Thursday, retired priest 75-year-old Reverend Hilary John Rodgers died while in residence at the facility.
The Jeanne Jugan Residence houses 11 Little Sisters of the Poor and has 123 staff members who assist with their 66 low-income elderly residents in three levels of care, including intermediate care, residential rest, and independent apartments.