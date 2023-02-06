A Newark man faces a local weapons charge and a civil penalty after having a loaded 9mm handgun confiscated by officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia Police.
TSA agents at a Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) security checkpoint were alerted to the man's carry-on bag by an X-ray unit.
When the bag was examined the TSA said they found a loaded 9mm handgun, along with an additional clip.
The man, who authorities did not identify, told the TSA he forgot he had the gun with him.
The TSA said the civil penalty for carrying weapons onto a plane recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.
According to the TSA, they confiscated 44 guns at PHL last year, and this is the fourth found so far this year.
Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage, packed unloaded, in a hard-sided locked case. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.