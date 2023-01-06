Pressure Cooker is a new competitive cooking show that dropped on Netflix on Friday, January 6, 2023.
It features eleven chefs competing for a top prize of $100,000, and one of the contestants is well known local chef Robbie Jester.
"It's a mix between Big Brother and Top Chef where we're all in a house, living together, brushing our teeth next to each other, and we're also cooking in a cooking competition that changes daily," said Jester who currently runs Pizzeria Mariana in Newark.
"We have the social element of Big Brother, there are no celebrity chefs, there's no judge living in the house with us. We are the judges," said Jester.
Jester enjoys participating in competitive cooking shows. Pressure Cooker is his third.
"That competition gives you a barometer for where you are professionally, where your strengths are, where your weaknesses are, and if you allow it to it teaches you a lot about yourself and where you need to grow and learn," said Jester.
With a pantry full of competitive cooking programs, Jester said it's not just about entertainment for foodies.
"From the instructional portion of it people that are in to cooking itself, and not just into food, they can watch it and learn something," said Jester.
Jester promised competition and drama on Pressure Cooker.
"Chefs are competitive, especially any that aspire to achieve on any sort of higher level, for any sort of award or notoriety, I think we're super competitive," said Jester.
All eight episodes are now available on Netflix, but no spoilers here - you have to make your own way through the meal to get to dessert.