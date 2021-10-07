Kelly Jones, founder and owner of The Cleaning Girl, has always had a goal of empowering other women.
Now, she's the force behind the first female-centric partnership with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services that aims to link disadvantaged women to sustainable employment opportunities.
"A lot of time the industry pulls people from different economic backgrounds and there's not a true training process in place to keep or retain those people and maintain that employment," Jones explained. "We're able to go after those individuals that truly need the tools, the soft skills, one-on-one training to be able to sustain fulltime employment on top of receiving other benefits, and be able to spend time with their families, and earn a livable wage."
Crystal Cammile, a social services administrator with DHSS, said Jones reached out to them about helping the disenfranchised.
"In our communities, they don't really need housekeepers, they need jobs," said Cammile. [Kelly] said 'well, I'm also able to provide employment,' and I said OK we have a program--the subsidized employment program, where we subsidize an adult's wages for up to three months, that way you guys can build your company while we build that partnership, and we collaborate...I knew it was a no-brainer, and we had to connect with Kelly and The Cleaning Girl."
As a mother who wants to provide for her family, Jones said she started her own cleaning company in 2013 so she could be at home with her children after school in the evenings and on weekends. Now, she wants to expand that opportunity to other women, so with DHSS, together, they created The Cleaning Girl Training Academy.
DHSS subsidizes wages for women who want to enroll in the academy, paying them $12 per hour, through the federally funded Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Jones pays them an additional $3 per hour on top of that.
"Anybody can work anywhere right now; we want to make sure that we're attracting the best girls, so we have up the ante a little bit and offer a little bit more money, and it's a lot of work," said Jones.
Eligibility criteria requires the women to be receiving some kind of state assistance or be 200% below the poverty level.
"These individuals may not have been able to have the opportunity before...maybe they have lost a job due to a lack of resources, so when they go to Kelly's program, they not only receive the training, they receive certifications, they receive equipment, they receive the tools that are needed," said Cammile.
The academy takes 90 days to complete with admittance on a rolling basis.
"It's definitely hands-on...90 days where they're learning all the tricks...customer care, soft skills, custody and control, what to do with certain situations," she explained.
Women who graduate from the academy also can become academy educators.
"Any girl that comes in for the 90 days, once she's done, she goes to a train the trainer day, she then gets all the tools and everything that she needs to go into more of a deeper level for cleaning and also managing. We then take that girl and she becomes one of our new trainers," said Jones.
Through first-hand experience in this field, Jones said it truly takes three months to fully train a person in this line of work, and that kind of extensive training isn't something many other companies provide.
"For a lot of people, this is a new skill, so why rush the issue and then worry about not having the staff? Let's prolong the training. Let's make sure that we're giving them everything that they need, if they mess up, that's OK, we've got another six weeks," Jones said. ""This is really the amount of time that these women need to ensure that they have the skillset to go out there and start earning a lot of money."
After completing the training academy, Jones hires many of the women full-time, where they receive a percentage-based of each job, which works out to an hourly rate of anywhere between $17.80 to $21.60. She refers others to outside work too.
"We've had girls that have gone with other cleaning services...we've had girls that have just decided to go on their own, or go into the hotel industry, or the commercial industry," she said. "There's always going to be somebody needed to do this type of job. It is constant, you figure as long as there's dirt you need a cleaning girl, right?"