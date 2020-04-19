A local doctor is excited about a new coronavirus antibody test, and grateful to a local group for its help in making the test available.
Board-certified internist and emergency room doctor, Sandra Gibney, called the test a game-changer.
"In the regard of not just knowing if you are actively sick or not, but if you're a carrier, or if you're someone who has been exposed and now has developed a sustained immune response, so that you won't get sick again, likely," said Gibney.
The test uses very little blood and gives results in about 15 minutes, and Dr. Gibney is grateful to Donate Delaware, which she said is eager to pitch in.
"We know the test can be around $20 a cassette depending on the volume, [and] great folks from Donate Delaware have reached out and said: 'How can we help you?'" said Gibney.
Donate Delaware has also helped provide protective equipment.
Gibney hopes to start testing in under-served parts of the state Monday.