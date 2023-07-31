Three Delaware firefighters are spending two weeks helping to control wildfires at Yosemite National Park in California.
The wildland fire engine crew from Blackbird State Forest will focus on patrolling and isolating new fires that may result from human activity or lightning strikes. The Delaware Forest Service hopes to swap another crew out west around mid-August.
More than 311,000 acres in nine states have burned in dozens of fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. There is currently an 841-acre fire burning in Yosemite, and the predicted fire danger for the next seven days is extreme / high.