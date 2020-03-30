If you're not very good at golf like me, then you already know what it's like to be socially distant from your playing partners - constantly foraging through brush and woods to find a wayward shot.
Many Delaware golf courses remain open during the coronavirus outbreak providing a chance to get outdoors in an environment, and with player etiquette, that lends itself to separation.
"Naturally a lot of space between players, beautiful grounds, lots of room to move and walking is always an option too," said Jeff Robinson General Manager of Deerfield in Newark.
The 145 acre site was very busy on Thursday, March 26, 2020, a day with crystal blue skies.
Some golf courses, like those operated by Billy Casper Golf, have eliminated cart usage including Delcastle, Ed 'Porky' Oliver's and Rock Manor.
White Clay Creek at Delaware Park has spread out tee times to every twenty minutes.
Robinson said in addition to thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing carts after they're used, Deerfield has also taken extra precautions to eliminate player touch points.
"We've removed the rakes from the sand traps," he said. "We've removed the ball washers from each teeing area."
Deerfield has also inverted the cups on the green so the golf ball is easier to retrieve.
One social aspect of golf that has gone by the wayside is the so-called 19th hole.
In fact Robinson said Deerfield's banquet operations have taken a big hit.
"Unfortunately everything from weddings to proms to showers to birthday parties, anniversary dinners, those have all been postponed."
Annual staples like the Easter and Mother's Day buffets have been canceled.