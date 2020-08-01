A community group is working to revitalize one area of Wilmington.
Sarah Lester oversees West Side Grows Together.
"We are a coalition of approximately 25 community organizations, leaders, business owners, church leaders, residents, so we're all working together to improve the quality of life on Wilmington's West Side," said Lester.
Lester said they're primarily focused on 5 areas.
"Economic development, housing development, work in the parks and gardens, we work with youth and connecting youth to resources, and then, of course, community safety," said Lester.
The group put together a game plan 9 years ago outlining its goals and how best to achieve them.
You can learn more about it at westsidegrows.org.