Delaware has seen a subtle rise on COVID cases just in time for the latest updates of COVID-19 vaccines to be approved by the federal government.
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved shots from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech to most Americans, even if they have not had a COVID vaccination.
The shots, which are not being called boosters, were then endorsed Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for everyone 6 months and older, which means they could be available in some places as early as the end of this week.
One person who has been waiting is Nemours Children's Hospital Delaware's Chief of Primary Care Dr. Jonathan Miller.
"We're excited that this is here, we've been anticipating this for a while."
Miller said he's been disappointed in the updated (bivalent) vaccination rate for younger Delawareans, which is just 4.3% for Delawareans 5-11 years old, and 8.6% for those 12-17. That's compared to 59.5% of Delawareans 65-and-older.
Overall, 14.6% of Delawareans have received the updated doses, while 34.6% of Delawareans were vaccinated for influenza during last year's flu season.
Unlike the recent COVID trends, flu shots tend to have higher usage at both the older and younger ends of the spectrum.
69.3% of Delawareans 65-and-older got a flu shot last year, while the next highest category was those 0-4 years old at 41.9%. The lowest percentage came for those 18-34, at 15.7%.
Miller said he hopes people will consider doubling up when they would get their flu shot this Fall.
"They should get them at the same time. It's safe to get them together. They're both indicated now at the same time, so definitely do it."
Miller said he plans to get both shots, and that the new COVID vaccines will be available at Nemours as soon as possible now that the approval is in place.
"Adults should be getting it, kids should be getting it -- six months and up --, and we're encouraging all of our patients to get it."
As of September 6, DHSS was reporting 42 current hospitalizations connected to COVID, with 1.8% of emergency department visits being connected to COVID.
The low point for those in the hospital with COVID this summer was 11 in June, which was lower than 2022's low-point of 28 in April.
The hope is to prevent a spike seen in December and January of last Winter, where there was a five-week period of more than 10% of those visits having COVID connections, with a peak on January 8 of 20.5%.
Hospitals also saw an uptick in flu and respiratory syncytial virus at the same time.
Case counts have been harder to track, as more people have chosen to treat at home, and not necessarily report whether they have tested positive to their doctor or state officials.
The list price for the new vaccines are in the $120-130 range, but federal officials say the new shots will be free to most Americans through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. The CDC is working on solutions for the uninsured or underinsured for free shots at health departments and clinics.
Novavax has worked on their own COVID vaccine, but the FDA is still reviewing their drug.
Much like the flu shot, COVID vaccines are working on a moving target as they try to sort out what will be the most common variant at any given time, with the latest testing suggesting the updated shots will have crossover protection
The CDC admits it could be an uphill battle, as a survey last month said about 42% of Americans said they would definitely or probably get the new vaccine, but then saw just 20% get the updated booster.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report