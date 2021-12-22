Paul Farren

Paul Farren, 48, is being held on $111,000 cash bail in connection with a shooting spree in the Edgemoor Terrace neighborhood Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Numerous New Castle County and Delaware State Police units responded to the area of East Salisbury Drive around 7 a.m. for reports of a man walking the neighborhood firing a handgun.

After setting up a perimeter, police located Farren, and arrested him without further incident.

Detectives spent the rest of the morning combing the neighborhood for evidence and damage, concluding that two homes and multiple vehicles on East and West Salisbury and South Stuyvesant drives had been hit by gunfire.

No one was hurt.

Police say Farren also fired a gun inside his own residence.

